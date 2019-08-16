WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon has still not approved major Championship match pitched to him

Is McMahon not happy?

The New Day won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships by defeating Daniel Bryan and Rowan, a few weeks back. However, while Daniel Bryan has moved onto a major storyline involving Roman Reigns, The New Day have found themselves in a slump.

Even though all three New Day members currently hold Championships, the Tag Team belts held by Big E and Xavier Woods do not have any kind of a spotlight shining on them.

Is Vince McMahon not keen on the Revival vs The New Day?

As per reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, A Revival vs New Day match/feud has been pitched to Vince McMahon, but he has not approved it as of now.

This is a bit peculiar as SmackDown has a lot of great tag teams on their roster, so then what is the need to bring in a tag team from RAW to feud with the new day?

The answer to that question could be the fact that as on-screen pairings, The Revival is the polar opposite of The New Day and a feud between the two could not only make for some entertaining television, but it is almost guaranteed that the teams will have a stellar match.

If not The Revival, then who?

Vince McMahon is taking his time to approve the match, indicating that he isn't very sure of it. This could mean that the Chairman might have someone other than The Revival in mind for a feud with The New Day.

Teams like Heavy Machinery, B-Team or even a new pairing could be the ones who challenge The New Day in the future.

