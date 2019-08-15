5 Backstage rumors regarding the Roman Reigns 'mystery attacker' story you need to know - Unexpected botch, Original plans canceled

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 457 // 15 Aug 2019, 18:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan vs Reigns

One of the most interesting storylines currently going on in WWE is the one featuring Roman Reigns and his mystery attacker. After being repeatedly attacked backstage, The Big Dog finally had enough and decided to go after his attacker.

The first attack took place when Reigns was ambushed backstage and the second attack happened when someone rammed their car into his SUV.

This has certainly been one of the freshest stories in WWE right now as the fans have been continually surprised by the events unfolding each week.

Let us take a look at the 5 most interesting rumors related to this program:

#5 Buddy Murphy's involvement

After being repeatedly attacked backstage, The Big Dog finally had enough and decided to go after his attacker.

Reigns' first stop in his quest to find the culprit was Buddy Murphy, who was seen by the fans leaving the area of the first incident in a leaked picture. While many fans thought that it was an interesting touch by WWE to add Murphy as a possible suspect, it turns out that this was never the company's intention.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Murphy's spotting was completely unintentional and it was because of this botch that Murphy got a chance to be part of the storyline.

Here is what Cagesideseats reported:

Advertisement

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said Buddy Murphy originally wasn’t planned to be a part of the Roman Reigns attacker story, but WWE added him when fans noticed him in the forklift video.

This is rather interesting that Murphy - who had been absent from SmackDown ever since he made his main roster debut - finally got a chance to shine thanks to something that wasn't even planned by WWE to begin with!

Also Read: 6-time World Champion compares himself to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

1 / 3 NEXT