WWE Rumors: Real reason behind Samoa Joe's surprising actions on RAW; plans for a new top heel

What's the story?

This week on RAW, we saw Roman Reigns at the receiving end of another brutal attack - this time being hit by a car while he was in his vehicle.

Surprisingly, once the attacker bailed, it was Reigns' arch-nemesis Samoa Joe who came to The Big Dog's aid checking on him and calling the paramedics. This led to a lot of speculation regarding a possible babyface turn for Samoa Joe.

However, as per WOR, that is not going to be the case. The reason why Joe showed compassion towards Reigns was because WWE wants Daniel Bryan (who will be revealed as the attacker) to be the most despised heel on the roster.

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns have been rivals for long. And it was speculated that the first attack that took place on Roman last SmackDown could have been Joe himself.

On SmackDown, however, Buddy Murphy revealed that Rowan was the one behind the attacks. This leads us to the obvious conclusion that Daniel Bryan is likely the mastermind behind these attacks.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer stated on WOR about Daniel Bryan's new character:

“So the idea now is that Daniel Bryan is now such a heel of such proportions that even the other heels don’t want anything to do with him. The idea is that even the heels are appalled at what is happening.”

It is clear that Samoa Joe will not be turning babyface anytime soon and his recent bid to help Reigns was not in any way connected to a change of character for the Samoan.

What's next?

While Roman Reigns has been able to figure out the culprit, it remains to be seen if a match featuring the Big Dog will be added to SummerSlam.

