WWE News: Possible reason Brock Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell revealed

Daniel Wood // 17 Sep 2018, 17:15 IST

Brock Lesnar is back!

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar returned at Hell in a Cell 2018 and crashed the Universal Title main event match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to assault both men and end the pay-per-view in chaos.

Now, the Wrestling Observer Live has revealed the possible reason that the WWE would bring the 'Beast Incarnate' back so soon after his SummerSlam departure.

In case you didn't know...

The SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was supposed to be Lesnar's last appearance for the WWE in quite some time, with the 'Proprietor of Suplex City' expected to begin preparing for his big comeback to UFC to face Daniel Cormier.

That match ended with Braun Strowman's looming Money in the Bank Briefcase cash-in attempt distracting Brock Lesnar long enough for Reigns to plant him with a huge spear to become Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

So why would the WWE choose to bring Brock Lesnar back and shock the WWE Universe so soon after his alleged departure from the company? Well, the Wrestling Observer Live [h/t prowrestling.com] revealed there may be a big reason coming up!

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the reason Lesnar is back is that he is actually scheduled to work the unannounced Saudi Arabia show that is tentatively scheduled for Friday, November 2nd. WWE has yet to officially confirm the event, but as previously noted, Shawn Michaels is expected to come out of retirement at the same show for some sort of tag team program involving The Undertaker.

The report goes on to add that Lesnar ordinarily would not have returned at this point, but the money from the Saudi Arabia deal was too good to turn down. His UFC return is still expected to go ahead as planned.

What's next?

If we do get the Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Triple Threat Universal Title match at the Saudi Arabia show on the 2nd November and the Shawn Michaels return from retirement match, would it be one of the biggest shows the WWE has ever put on?

Are you happy that Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!