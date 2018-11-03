WWE News: Punishment Martinez Makes WWE NXT Debut At Live Event

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 166 // 03 Nov 2018, 07:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Martinez is now training at the PC

What's the story?

Punishment Martinez has today made his debut for WWE NXT at the Fort Pierce event.

Martinez is a former ROH star who signed with WWE and joined up with the Performance Center alongside Matt Riddle and Chelsea Green among others.

In case you didn't know...

Punishment Martinez trained at the Monster Factory in New Jersey before competing in the 2016 ROH Top Prospect tournament, where he had an incredible showing before losing to now 205 Live and RAW star Lio Rush in the semifinals.

Martinez, though, would enjoy the fruits of his labour, going on to sign with ROH shortly after the tournament. During this year's War of the Worlds tour, the former ROH star faced off against Jay White for the IWGP United States title.

Martinez became Television Champion after defeating Silas Young back in June and also wrestled at ALL IN. He recently retained the title against Chris Sabin at Death Before Dishonor but dropped the title to Jeff Cobb at TV tapings shortly after.

The heart of the matter

Punishment Martinez tonight debuted at NXT Fort Pierce in Florida, taking on Nick Miller, who was without partner Shane Thorne.

Introducing Punishment Martinez to the Performance Center, WWE used Martinez' real name of Luis - but he was billed as Punishment Martinez tonight. There's no word as yet as to what name he will continue under while in NXT, but it doesn't look like there's been too much of an image change for the ALL IN star.

While Martinez made his debut, he came up short against Miller after his tag team partner Thorne made his presence known.

We have the NXT debut of @RealPunishment here in Fort Pierce FL. pic.twitter.com/ryrfMsLH0F — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 2, 2018

What's next?

Well, we may very well see Martinez on NXT television very soon - particularly now that he's made his in-ring debut. With a TakeOver event just around the corner in WarGames, we may very well see a front row cameo...

Martinez also spoke out after his debut

After his NXT Live Event debut in #NXTFtPierce, we caught up with @RealPunishment and got his reactions. pic.twitter.com/tvpYoNwBQT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 3, 2018

Who would you like to see Punishment Martinez face off against in WWE? Let us know in the comments.