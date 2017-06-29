WWE News: Old Punjabi Prison toy being sold for crazy money

The old toy is seeing a resurgence of sorts.

You will have to shell out a lot of money if you intend on buying one of these.

What's the story?

As we prepare for the Punjabi Prison match at WWE Battleground on July 23rd, it appears that the booking of the match has significantly increased the value of the Jakks 2008 Punjabi Prison match play-set. We posted this short video onto our Dirty Sheets YouTube channel, where we revealed how much the toy is being sold for.

In case you didn't know...

Jakks Pacific released a WWE Punjabi Prison play-set in 2008 after Batista faced The Great Khali in the first ever Punjabi Prison match in September 2008. Batista defeated The Great Khali for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (the main title on SmackDown at the time).

The heart of the matter

The Punjabi Prison is currently being sold on eBay for up to $675 for a brand new one while the second-hand ones are being sold from $88. The item originally retailed at $49.99.

What's next?

Randy Orton will challenge Jinder Mahal on July 23rd at WWE Battleground in a Punjabi Prison match. I was personally responsible for breaking the news that Orton and Mahal would face off in a Punjabi Prison, right here on Sportskeeda.

Author's take

WWE collectors are very loyal to the company. It's not unheard of for people to pay crazy money for toys. Several rare Hasbro figures from the 1990s have previously sold for thousands of dollars. Battleground will host the third Punjabi Prison match in history, and as the previous encounters have significantly failed to set the world on fire, Mahal and Orton won't be under too much pressure to deliver a 5-star match.

Despite being notorious with bad matches, the Punjabi Prison certainly appears to have garnered a cult following.