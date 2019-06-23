WWE News: R-Truth and Drake Maverick share hilarious reactions to 24/7 Title change

They actually did it!

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live GM Drake Maverick's wedding didn't turn out the way he had expected it to, as he ended up losing the WWE 24/7 Title to R-Truth during the ceremony.

Both Superstars took to social media to express their views on the shocking title change.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since WWE came up with the 24/7 Title, R-Truth has become a mainstay in the storyline and has won the belt on several occasions. Truth lost his belt in the most unusual spots, like a golf course, and an airport. Another thing that has been a constant with Truth's escapades is Drake Maverick's obsession with winning the title from Truth.

The former Impact Superstar vowed to take the belt from Truth and went that extra mile to promote the angle on social media. This included several hilarious antics, one of which was a parody promo from the movie 'Taken'. The promo saw Maverick sending a warning to Truth similar to how Liam Neeson did in the movie.

The heart of the matter

Maverick finally managed to win the belt after posing as Carmella and tricking Truth in a parking lot. The celebration didn't last long though, as Truth crashed Maverick's wedding and pinned him to win the 24/7 Title belt. As a horrified Maverick screamed 'my wedding!'. Truth fled the scene with the title in his hands.

Both Superstars have commented after Truth's title victory inside the wedding hall. The new champion posted a video of him celebrating just like you would expect him to: with a dance break! Maverick, on the other hand, has turned into a sorry mess and was seen in a sorrowful state at what looks like a bar.

What's next?

The 24/7 Title storyline is hands down the best thing going on in WWE at the moment. It would be interesting to see where it heads from here, and whether Maverick will get the title back from Truth.

