WWE News: R-Truth enters elite list after winning 24/7 title at Raw Reunion

What’s the story?

R-Truth is carrying the 24/7 championship well, and everyone is pleased with it, except for Drake Maverick. The 205 Live General Manager has been in the picture for a long time now but hasn't been able to hold on to the title for a long time.

R-Truth lost the title to Maverick at the start of the RAW Reunion but ended it as the champion once again. With this win, Truth becomes the 11th WWE star ever to hold a title a record 10+ times!

In case you didn’t know…

The 24/7 Championship was introduced in May by Mick Foley, and since then, 15 different champions have been crowned. Last night's RAW Reunion saw 6 new champions take the title with Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze and Ted DiBiase having it for a short span.

The heart of the matter

In WWE history, only 10 superstars had held the same championship 10+ times. With R-Truth claiming the title by pinning Drave Maverick on Raw last night, he too made it to the list as he was crowned the 24/7 champion for the 10th time!

Of the 11 champions to claim the same title 10+ times, 8 of them were Hardcore Champions. According to WWE Stats, Raven Crash Holly, Steve Richards, JBL, Shawn Stasiak, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Ray Dudley were the stars to have won the Hardcore title 10+ times.

John Cena is the only WWE Superstar ever to win a major singles title 10+ times. He's won the WWE Title a record 13 times in his career. Meanwhile, Edge and Billy Gunn have also made the list as they have claimed the World Tag titles 10+ times in their careers as well.

What’s next?

Drave Maverick is still searching for R-Truth, who also now have Renee Michelle (Maverick's wife) with him in the Limo he used to get out of the arena. The 205 Live GM has won the 24/7 title 4 times, and if the title is to go back and forth, he could soon be on this elite list as well.