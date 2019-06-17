WWE News: R-Truth finds himself in trouble at live event

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Jun 2019, 09:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Truth surrounded by Superstars

What's the story?

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth recently got into trouble at a WWE live event, as a band of WWE Superstars ganged up on him. The hilarious segment saw Truth escape the hullabaloo and flee the scene with Carmella.

In case you didn't know...

It has been around a month since the WWE 24/7 Title came into being. The belt received an incredibly mild response from the WWE Universe, but what the company has done so far with it has been nothing short of gold!

The chaos immediately started as Titus O'Neil became the first 24/7 Champion, but couldn't hold the same for long, as Robert Roode managed to pin him amidst the confusion. R-Truth managed to bag the title after plotting a devious scheme to pin Roode. Ever since then, Truth has been winning and losing the belt on several occasions. Recently, he found himself trapped in a shipment box, that was being sent to Los Angeles for the upcoming Raw.

Also read: WWE Superstar says "no more Mr. Nice Guy" in cryptic video

The heart of the matter

The following footage was shot at a WWE live event and shows Truth being surrounded by a string of WWE mid-carders, who don't seem to care much for his antics. The Superstars immediately begin beating the tar out of Truth, but he escapes amidst the chaos and sprinting up the ramp with Carmella.

As everyone follows Truth, Bo Dallas can be seen trying to pin Curtis Axel in a hilarious bit in the end.

What's next?

Truth somehow managed to escape this time, but how long will he succeed in doing so before a Superstar sneaks up on him and takes his WWE 24/7 belt?

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's reign as the 24/7 Champion?