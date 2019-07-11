WWE News: R-Truth reveals his initial reaction to the 24/7 Championship

Truth and Cesaro

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently sat down with Yahoo! Sports and discussed a variety of wrestling topics.

Truth revealed his initial reaction to the WWE 24/7 Championship, stating that he had his eyes on the belt since day one, when it was introduced on TV.

In case you didn't know...

After Money In The Bank was done and dusted with, WWE introduced a new title into the mix, calling it the WWE 24/7 championship.

The belt was unveiled by WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, to a lukewarm reaction from the live crowd. Fans took to social media in droves and slammed the bland design of the green belt.

Soon after, the fan perception changed drastically, as Truth and a bunch of other Superstars turned it into the most entertaining act on WWE TV.

Truth and Carmella's misadventures with the title became a hit on WWE's Youtube channel and other social media handles.

Truth's popularity skyrocketed to the extent that he won a WWE.com poll that asked fans their favorite current champion in WWE, beating the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the title came into being, R-Truth has won the same and lost it on several instances. He even went on to crash his arch-rival Drake Maverick's wedding, to pin him for the Championship. Truth's escapades are bagging millions of views on WWE's Youtube channel on a weekly basis.

While speaking about his initial reaction to the belt, Truth revealed that he had his sights on it since the very first time it was introduced.

From day one when they introduced it to us I had my eyes set on it and wanting to take the title to the level that it is at now and beyond. The title is getting to be known very well, I’m glad I get to be a part of it.

What's next?

R-Truth is currently chasing the championship, after Drake Maverick tricked him recently to win the title and run off to his honeymoon.

Are you enjoying the 24/7 title angle with Truth as its cornerstone?