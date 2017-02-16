WWE News: R-Truth reveals that hip-hop single is almost complete

So that's where R-Truth has been..

Truth is slowly transitioning into the music business

What's the story?

WWE superstar R-Truth has revealed that his hip-hop single "I Got It" has almost been completed. Truth announced the news on Twitter and hasn't been seen on WWE television as frequently as we're used to seeing him over the last few months.

" I Got It " almost done! pic.twitter.com/zvJ2cX2JSP — WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) 14 February 2017

In case you didn't know...

Whilst many may choose to believe that Truth's entrance, which features him singing, is just for show, he actually has a deep passion for the hip-hop industry. He's been working on his music career for a while now, recording a multitude of new singles in addition to filming music videos, whilst also balancing certain WWE appearances.

The heart of the matter

In the video that Truth posted, he is seen singing alongside a friend. The song appears to be his aforementioned "I Got It" single, however, there haven't been too many announcements made by Truth himself regarding the overall process. As of right now, no official release date has been given for any of Truth's work.

What's next?

With the WWE stacked full of talent right now on the Road to WrestleMania, it's likely that Truth will remain focused on this alternative career path as opposed to the world of professional wrestling for now. It seems to be where his heart lies for the time being, and he can always come back and make something of a return to the squared circle in the near future.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see Truth actively enjoying himself, instead of being jobbed out on television week in and week out due to his awful character. He's clearly still in love with the professional wrestling industry, but we're tired of seeing the same old routine on Monday Night Raw when there are more important storylines to focus on.

But don't get us wrong, we have indeed loved Truth in the past. His work with John Cena during his one and only pay-per-view main event at Capitol Punishment was remarkable. Also, the Awesome Truth alongside The Miz was one of the better tag teams of their era, with the storyline generating a great deal of intrigue. We miss that version of him.

