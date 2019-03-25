×
WWE News: R-Truth says he and Carmella are hosting WrestleMania 35, not Alexa Bliss

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
398   //    25 Mar 2019, 20:01 IST

R-Truth chimes in on the debate
R-Truth chimes in on the debate

What's the story?

R-Truth recently posted a video on Twitter, sharing his take on the ongoing Twitter war between Carmella and Alexa Bliss.

Truth stated in the video that he and Carmella are hosting WrestleMania, and added that the news of Bliss hosting WWE WrestleMania is nothing but a rumor.

In case you didn't know. . .

Two weeks ago, Alexa Bliss announced on "Moment Of Bliss" that she is going to host this year's WrestleMania.

Carmella recently posted a poll on her Twitter, asking the fans who they want as the host of WrestleMania. The choices given were Carmella & R-Truth, and Alexa Bliss.

Bliss hit back at her, saying that Carmella relies on a male sidekick. This garnered a response from Carmella, who brought up Bliss' past with Murphy and Mickie James.

The heart of the matter

R-Truth has chimed in on the debate, by posting a video on his Twitter account. Truth went on to state that "the rumors" of Bliss hosting Mania are false, and that he and Carmella are in fact the real hosts. Truth also referred to Alexa as 'Alexis'.

There seems to be this rumor going on that Alexis Bliss was hosting WrestleMania. Alexis Bliss is not hosting WrestleMania, Truth and Carmella will be hosting WrestleMania. I don't know who started the rumor going, but Mella and myself will be the hosts.
Alexis, if you come with a good chipper attitude, and keep that smile on your face going on, and if you dress with the right attire, we'll find something for you too, with us.

What's next?

Given R-Truth's history of getting confused on the minutest of things, these comments should be taken with a grain of salt. As of now, Alexa Bliss is the official host of WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on R-Truth's clarification? Is he telling the truth? Sound off!

