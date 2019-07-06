WWE News: R-Truth talks turning bad ideas into must-watch TV

Truth dancing with the McMahon family

What's the story?

WWE Superstar R-Truth recently appeared on E & C's Pod of Awesomeness and shared a bunch of stories.

Truth stated that no matter what WWE gives him, he is capable of taking it and turning it into must-watch TV.

In case you didn't know...

The past month has seen R-Truth have a career resurgence, as he turned from a jobber to the hottest act on the WWE roster. The unveiling of the WWE 24/7 Title came as a blessing for him, as he went on to win the same on several occasions, with every clip bagging millions of views on WWE's Youtube channel. Truth was recently voted by the WWE Universe as their favorite champion.

After getting released from WWE in 2002, Truth made a name for himself in TNA for years, before being hired back by WWE in 2008. After spending years on the lower card, Truth is finally getting the chance to showcase his talent in front of the WWE fans, and the response has been amazing so far.

The heart of the matter

While talking with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and former WWE World Champion Christian, Truth revealed a string of stories from his WWE career, but one thing that stood out was him admitting the fact that he is capable of turning the worst of ideas into intriguing TV. He stated that no matter what WWE gives him, he will turn it into something that fans would want to watch.

Whatever they give me...I believe I can take sh*t and make chicken salad and people would eat it.

What's next?

Truth is on a roll and is having the time of his life with the 24/7 Title angle. It would be interesting to see where the storyline goes as we move forward.

