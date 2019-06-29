WWE News: New stable forms featuring three Raw Superstars

Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

It seems like we'll be seeing a new stable on Monday Night Raw moving forward, consisting of three Superstars.

EC3, Cesaro, and Robert Roode teamed up on this week's WWE Main Event and defeated Lucha House Party, with Renee Young revealing that the trio is calling themselves “The Main Event Muscle Men".

In case you didn't know...

If one talks about some of the most underutilized Superstars on WWE's main roster, the three names that are bound to come up somewhere at the top are that of Cesaro, EC3, and Robert Roode.

Roode's glorious gimmick made him one of the most popular Superstars in NXT, but his star fizzled out when he made his way to the main roster as a babyface. A while ago, he was repackaged from Bobby Roode to Robert Roode, and began sporting a moustache instead of a full-fledged beard. The new look didn't last long and he is back to being his former self, albeit still carrying the new name.

Cesaro was destined for a huge push after he became the winner of the first Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30, but things only went downhill from there. As for EC3, he has done nothing of worth ever since he was called up to the main roster earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

From what we saw on the latest edition of WWE Main Event, these three Superstars have formed a stable, although it's still not confirmed whether they'll keep working together moving forward.

EC3, Cesaro, and Roode scored a victory over The Lucha House Party in their first match as a trio. The team's name was revealed by Renee Young, who said that the trio dubbed themselves “The Main Event Muscle Men". EC3 later posted a humorous tweet stating how the name of the team came into being.

The commentary stated that in one of my therapy sessions with @ReneeYoungWWE, I had a lucid dream that I formed a trio with Mr. Roode and Mr. Cesaro and in that dream we were dubbed “The Mainevent Muscle Men.”



By no means was that an official handle. But dreams come true. https://t.co/aexAfVS7T2 — ecIII (@therealec3) June 28, 2019

What's next?

Although it isn't much, at least these three Superstars will get something to do instead of dangling in the mid-card with no end in sight.

