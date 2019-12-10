WWE News: Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio react to the United States Championship match on RAW

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 15:33 IST

Just like that Randy Orton made Styles lose the ma

This week on RAW, AJ Styles cashed in his rematch clause and challenged Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship. The two delivered one of the best matches of the night and Styles had the upper hand until The Viper made his presence felt. The existence of Randy Orton helped Rey Mysterio to pin The Phenomenal One and walk out with the United States Championship yet again.

Randy Orton also replied to his tweet and praised the in-ring athletism showcased by Rey Mysterio during the title match.

AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

Although we have been witnessing AJ Styles face Rey Mysterio over the last few weeks, the actual rival of The Phenomenal One is The Viper. It was due to his assist that Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship and snatched the victory away from Styles again, on the latest episode of RAW.

AJ Styles and Randy Orton collided earlier this year at WrestleMania where The Phenomenal One got the pinfall over the 13-time WWE World Champion. Now that he has Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by his side, it will be interesting to see how The Viper fares when they clash once again.

Hopefully, we will get to see that match very soon.