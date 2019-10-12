WWE News: Randy Orton breaks character to help young fan at ringside

Randy Orton is a 13-time WWE World Champion

Randy Orton joined forces with Kevin Owens to fight off an attack from four 205 Live Superstars in a segment after the October 11 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Following the show, Twitter user @TheVicMacias posted a video showing that Orton – one of WWE’s top heel Superstars – broke character after a young girl dropped her phone over the barricade.

As you can see below, the 13-time World Champion picked up the phone and took a selfie before handing it back to the fan.

lil girl dropped her phone so randy picked up and took a selfie with it pic.twitter.com/ArtyHoxd6i — Victor (@TheVicMacias) October 12, 2019

Where has Randy Orton moved in the 2019 draft?

Randy Orton has been a member of the SmackDown roster ever since being drafted to the blue brand in July 2016.

However, this post-show segment with Kevin Owens will likely be his last appearance in front of a SmackDown audience for a long time, as he was drafted to RAW as the sixth overall pick in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Interestingly, “The Viper” was originally supposed to face Owens in a one-on-one dark match after SmackDown went off the air, but Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis began to attack the two men.

The segment ended with Orton hitting an RKO and Owens hitting a Stunner on Kanellis, prompting cheers from the fans.

It is unclear if this unusual alliance will be featured on WWE programming moving forward, but it is worth noting that Owens has also moved to RAW in the draft.

Future WWE storylines for Randy Orton

After failing to win the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions, Randy Orton bounced back with a victory over Ali at Hell In A Cell on October 6.

The former Evolution member does not have an obvious opponent to feud with following his return to RAW. However, he has never challenged for the Universal Championship, so it is safe to assume that he will be involved in the title picture at some stage.

