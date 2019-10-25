WWE News: Randy Orton hints at when his and The Revival's contracts will expire

Could Randy Orton leave WWE?

Following Randy Orton's cryptic Instagram post hinting that he may soon be AEW bound, The Viper made more waves by responding to a tweet from Scott Dawson, one half of The Revival, saying they'll "see him down the road."

Randy Orton is notorious for trolling the WWE Universe. But his recent one-word reply to a tweet could be pretty telling - particularly since a four-digit number seemed to reveal when his and The Revival's contracts are up.

The tweet that The Viper was responding to was from Dawson's tag team partner Dash Wilder which said, "What WILL be. Eventually."

It appeared that Dawson's tweet was regarding Orton being drafted to RAW, signalling the end of FTRKO, with The Revival currently holding the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles. But Orton's tweet seems to hint otherwise.

Dawson had tweeted out "What SHOULD'VE been" before thanking Orton and saying they'd see him down the road, and Dash Wilder added that they'll be reunited eventually. It was after that that The Viper replied with his "2020" comment.

So what does it mean? Well, Orton could simply be trolling the WWE Universe, but it could be significant if we add it to his previous Instagram post.

Orton recently took to Instagram to post a photo while standing near a sign that stated "Elite Level," along with the caption "tick tock." Several members of the WWE Universe assumed this was a hint that The Viper would be AEW-bound once his WWE contract was up.

And now Orton has hinted that that could happen any time between two months to one year from now!

Would you like to see Randy Orton stay in WWE, or go elsewhere? And what about The Revival? Let us know in the comments section.

