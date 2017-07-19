WWE News: Randy Orton and John Cena form an unlikely team in SmackDown Live dark match

A decade-long feud is put aside for one night as Orton and Cena join forces.

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Jul 2017, 11:13 IST

The John Cena/Randy Orton feud goes back to their developmental days in 2001

What’s the story?

After 205 Live went off the air tonight, the crowd in Birmingham, Alabama saw a tag team dark match pairing the unlikeliest of competitors. John Cena and Randy Orton joined forces to take on Jinder Mahal and Rusev.

In case you didn’t know...

Both Orton and Cena came through the ranks in the former WWE developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. They were first involved in a tag match in 2001 back when Cena was The Prototype.

Their main roster rivalry started in July 2007 when Orton was the #1 contender for Cena’s WWE Championship. Though Orton lost, he got Cena’s attention when Randy punted Cena’s dad right in the head, sparking a rivalry that has carried over to the present.

The heart of the matter

Now that Cena and Orton are babyfaces and get along, they were able to combine forces and take on the men that they’re facing this Sunday at WWE Battleground.

Cena and Orton sent the crowd home happy at the end of the match as Orton hit Mahal with an RKO, while Cena hit the Attitude Adjustment on Rusev for the pinfall. Wrestling Inc. reported on the dark main event.

What’s next?

John Cena makes his return to pay-per-view for the first time since his appearance WrestleMania. He will take on Rusev, who will also fight in his first pay-per-view in several months, in a Flag Match.

The WWE Championship is up for grabs as Randy Orton tries to get the title back from Jinder Mahal locked inside the Punjabi Prison. This is the first time the Punjabi Prison match will take place in the WWE since 2007, when the Great Khali took on Batista.

Author’s take

Dark matches typically end with the good guys getting over and giving the crowd something to remember. Seeing an RKO (out of nowhere) is a good way to get one final pop.

I’m looking forward to both matches that involve these four gentlemen, especially the Punjabi Prison match since it has been a long time.