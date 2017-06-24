WWE News: Randy Orton talks about a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction

Randy Orton opens up about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Randy Orton had words of high praise for the WWE.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview on 105.7 The Point, Randy Orton said that the prospect of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was nerve-racking. However, he also stated that he was more than content to live in the present and enjoy his time as a professional wrestler.

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton is a third generation professional wrestler and has been one of the WWE’s top stars since the early 2000s. The 37-year-old is a 13-time world champion and is widely respected for his pro-wrestling skills the world over.

The heart of the matter

Randy Orton opened up on how he feels about possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the years to come-

“It's something I have thought about if anything it's just a little nerve racking thing - the speech for the Hall Of Fame. I don't consider myself the best talker in the world, and sometimes I get carried away and I think I can say whatever's on my mind, and I know it's a live show, The Hall Of Fame - I just wonder how it's all going to go down. If it goes down, if I'm fortunate enough for it to go down.” “But yes, it has crossed my mind but I'm living in the present and enjoying what I'm doing now. I've done so much for the WWE. Everything I've done, any movie I've done, any notoriety I have, it's because of them; so I owe them everything.”

Furthermore, Orton also revealed that when it came to asking for a critical opinion on his mic skills/promo-cutting, he sought help from Arn Anderson, Pat Patterson, his father Bob Orton, Triple H and Vince McMahon.

What’s next?

Randy Orton is presently involved in a feud with Jinder Mahal over the latter’s WWE Championship.

Orton performs on WWE’s SmackDown brand, and fans can expect him to continue his feud with Mahal in the weeks to come on SD Live.

Author’s take

Randy Orton has been one of the WWE’s most reliable performers for a long time now.

In my opinion, a Hall of Fame induction for the Viper is most definitely on the cards, but for now, I’m content to see him dole out RKO’s Outta Nowhere inside the squared-circle.

