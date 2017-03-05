WWE News: Randy Orton served a drink inspired by Bray Wyatt called 'The burning Abigail'

I'll take two "Burning Abigail's," please.

Orton may have crossed into a world he was not ready for by burning down the Wyatt Compound!

What’s The Story?

Randy Orton’s wife Kim posted a “thank you” on Instagram to a bar in northeastern Missouri, for creating a special drink just for Randy, “The Burning Abigail.”

Thanks @prasino_stc for making this special drink The burning Abigail for my husband @randyorton #greatfood #greatatmosphere #greatcompany A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01) on Mar 3, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

In case you didn’t know...

Randy Orton had joined forces with Bray Wyatt several months ago, creating what was being dubbed as The New Wyatt Family. Shortly thereafter, Luke Harper and Orton had issues with each other, which ultimately led to Harper leaving the stable.

After vowing to not face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania, Randy eventually turned on Wyatt. During this past episode of Smackdown Live, the show closed with Orton burning down the Wyatt Compound, thus also burning the resting place of Sister Abigail.

The heart of the matter

The place mentioned here is an upscale restaurant and bar, located in Orton’s hometown of St. Charles, Missouri, which is just north of St. Louis. “The Burning Abigail” is an alcoholic drink which contains Roca Patron, Reposado, fresh-squeezed orange juice, ginger liqueur and lime, served in a smoked glass.

Sportskeeda’s take

The whole angle between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt is somewhat puzzling. After Randy won the Royal Rumble match in January, most fans, including myself, assumed we were headed towards an automatic clash between Orton and whoever would be WWE Champion.

However, less than two weeks later, Bray Wyatt would win the Elimination Chamber, thus becoming the new WWE Champion. While this created an interesting scenario, considering Orton and Wyatt were partners in their faction, it still appeared we would see Orton facing the WWE Champ, who was now Bray Wyatt.

Once we learned that Orton was not going to face Wyatt, pledging his loyalty to the Wyatt Family patriarch, it seemed that Randy was just coasting along until his expected time off, which has been rumoured for right after Wrestlemania.

However, Orton’s actions this past week on Smackdown just further complicate things for Bray. Personally, I would not be surprised if we end up with a triple-threat at Wrestlemania, featuring Bray Wyatt defending his title against not only Randy Orton, but also AJ Styles.

