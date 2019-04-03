WWE News: Randy Orton reacts on Kofi Kingston going to WrestleMania 35

Orton and Kofi in 2009

What's the story?

Ali recently posted a video on his Instagram, featuring him and Kofi Kingston having a heart-to-heart backstage.

Randy Orton chimed in on the conversation and posted a comment congratulating Kofi Kingston on getting a shot at the WWE title.

In case you didn't know. . .

In early 2010, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and John Cena competed in a triple threat match on Raw to determine the #1 contender for Sheamus' WWE title. Kofi forgot the script at the end of the match, and wouldn't lay down for Orton to hit him with a punt. This annoyed Orton to no end, and he delivered a thunderous RKO to Kingston, followed by repeatedly calling him stupid.

Reportedly, Orton had some backstage pull and Kofi's main event push was halted after this match.

Earlier this year, Kofi competed in a gauntlet match on the go home show of Elimination Chamber, as an injured Ali's replacement. The high-flyer tore the house down, lasting almost an hour. He didn't disappoint at the Elimination Chamber PPV too. These performances resulted in the birth of KofiMania, with fans wanting WWE to give him a shot at the top title at WrestleMania.

Tonight, Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan signed the contract to their match at The Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

Ali, whose injury resulted in Kofi's mega push, talked to Kingston on the question that Ali has been battling ever since the injury took him out: What if he hadn't gotten injured?

Orton commented on the post, congratulating Kofi on going to WrestleMania.

Here's Orton's comment:

This is so wholesome!

What's next?

It seems like the two Superstars have forgotten the incident that stopped Kofi's push in 2010. Orton is known for his anger issues and backstage tantrums, but this comment is a refreshing change from the usual.

What are your views on Orton's comment on the post? Do you think Orton and Kofi are in good terms, 9 years since the incident?

