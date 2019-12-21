AEW News: Randy Orton roasts Dynamite's segment botch, other former WWE superstars also comment

2019 wouldn't have been the same without Randy Orton's shenanigans on social media. This time, it looks like he's decided to roast the ending segment of AEW Dynamite where The Dark Order decimated The Young Bucks and the rest of The Elite.

Initially, it was other former WWE Superstars who pointed out that a Creeper was throwing fake punches at Dustin Rhodes as the camera was panning across the ring. Mark Henry and Trish Stratus were among those who talked about this on Twitter. Henry even said that AEW "should fire this person now."

As seen in the footage, the creeper's punches are landing across Rhodes' head and straight to the mat. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the wrestler was aware of the camera angles - a point that Randy Orton highlighted on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Orton said that the wrestler in the creeper mask just caught the wrong camera and that he should quit the business.

He also said,

"Or you can come to the top company and I’ll teach you one of the most important aspects of our biz. Throwing a fu****g punch"

As usual, Orton didn't mince words on social media. Several people have different opinions on the ending of AEW Dynamite's recent episode, but perhaps this "punch" botch is something for the AEW team to learn from and move forward.