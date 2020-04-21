The Viper did not hold back with this one

It is safe to say Randy Orton is someone who doesn't hold back when it comes to taking digs at his fellow WWE Superstars. When it comes to this, The Viper is vicious like he is inside the squared circle. The latest person to get a sly dig from Orton is the current Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

The Great Liberator and leader of The Artist Collective took to Twitter and said that he had his wisdom tooth taken out last week and is on an all pudding diet and hilariously said he is 'ripped to shreds'.

In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I've been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I'm ripped to shreds. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 20, 2020

The Viper reacted in vintage Orton style with this response.

Ripped? Like skinny fat ripped or like ripppped? https://t.co/gM6wrn3ZmX — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) April 21, 2020

Sami Zayn then downplayed the situation with a light remark.

Hahaha we both know the answer. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 21, 2020

Orton and Zayn's current situation

Orton and Zayn are both on different brands with The Viper on RAW and the current IC Champion on SmackDown. Both Superstars have not been in action since WrestleMania 36 where Zayn retained his title against Daniel Bryan. Orton battled Edge in the WWE Hall of Famer's first singles match since his return from retirement. Both men battled all over the WWE Performance Center with the Rated-R Superstar emerging victorious.

It will be interesting to see the next feuds for both these Superstars once they return to their respective brands.