WWE News: Randy Orton Takes Shot At John Cena Over Apparent Crown Jewel Boycott

The Viper's had his say

What's the story?

We all know Randy Orton doesn't shy away from controversy and the Crown Jewel saga has been full of precisely that. Well, it's taken another turn.

TMZ recently caught up with Randy Orton to ask The Viper what he thought of John Cena's apparent boycott of the show, and Orton definitely made his feelings known.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite the controversy surrounding the show that would see several claims for WWE to cancel the show after the disappearance and then confirmed assassination of Jamal Khashoggi.

TMZ spoke with Orton last week about the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia, and the Viper said the following.

I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. Our girls performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago and I think we'll be there eventually with Saudi in the Crown Jewel.

Orton then reiterated his point.

That's the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going doesn't help. Going helps.

Orton also said, at some point, the female Superstars will take to the ring in Saudi Arabia, saying that would "100%" happen. You can watch the entire video below.

The heart of the matter

TMZ recently caught up with several WWE Superstars about Crown Jewel, with Randy Orton giving a very interesting answer when asked what he thought of John Cena's apparent boycott of the show.

"Does he still wrestle? I didn't know he pulled out."

Orton also claimed that, with five kids to feed, money is definitely a factor in him agreeing to wrestle on the show. You can watch the entire clip below.

TMZ spoke to other WWE Superstars such as Miz, Big Show and Sheamus. You can see what they said about Crown Jewel below.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel is live on WWE Network, emanating from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, on Friday, November 2nd. Randy Orton will compete in the World Cup tournament on the show.

