WWE News: Randy Orton teases dream match with current NJPW Champion

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 834 // 22 Jul 2019, 17:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Ospreay vs. Orton become a reality someday?

What's the story?

Only a few days ago, Will Ospreay was the talk of the wrestling world after his interaction with former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins. And now, he's had yet another Twitter exchange with a top WWE star.

The current IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion is engaged in an interesting banter with Randy Orton. And between them, they've got a hashtag #OspreayvsOrton going.

In case you didn't know...

It is very clear from the way the pieces are lining up, that Randy Orton could be next in line for a title shot against Kofi Kingston, presumably at SummerSlam. Kingston and Orton have a lot of history together and one assumes that this will be the crux of their feud.

Will Ospreay is currently wrestling in the G1 Climax. He's not fared as well as he would have liked to, in the tournament.

However, he's been putting on some extraordinary matches and has also been a part of several GIFS/clips that have gone viral online.

The heart of the matter

Ospreay put out a Tweet, that got a savage response from The Viper. In fact, it is The Viper who got the hashtag going, and fans latched on to the idea of an inter-promotional dream match from the moment it was teased:

Realistically nah maybe you got me there 😂 I’m happy tho



Hope you are happy where you are. But unfortunately my friend I’m here for the long run.



I mean you’re like a multi time champ, could you just leave for a bit come here for #OspreayVsOrton then go back...just saying 😉 https://t.co/3G1EtIkA9s — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 22, 2019

Ospreay then brought up the fact that he was going to be a part of NJPW for the long haul and invited Orton over for a short stint outside the WWE. Orton made a joke about not being invited to the RAW Reunion show, in his response. It is clear that Randy Orton is, by far, the biggest troll in WWE right now.

What's next?

Any match that pits two men from two competing promotions against one another is certainly a big deal. Add the fact that the OsCutter and the RKO are pretty similar moves, and you have a readymade storyline for a high profile clash. While you never say never in WWE and indeed in NJPW, it may be a while before these two men actually have a match.