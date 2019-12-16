WWE News: Randy Orton to clash with AJ Styles in WrestleMania rematch on RAW

Randy Orton is all set to face off against AJ Styles in a WrestleMania 35 rematch on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW

WWE has officially announced that AJ Styles will take on Randy Orton on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The two Superstars have been at each other's throats lately. Recently, Styles faced Rey Mysterio on RAW for the United States Championship but failed to bag the belt, courtesy of Orton's interference in the match.

The Viper and The Phenomenal One faced each other a short while ago at the WWE Starrcade event, in a match which saw Orton emerging victorious. This bout was one of several matches that weren't aired on the WWE Network special.

This isn't the first time the two have crossed paths in 2019. Road to WrestleMania 35 saw Orton interrupting Styles' backstage interviews and taking shots at him. This led to a match between them at The Showcase of the Immortals, with the latter emerging victorious in the end. The feud didn't continue after WrestleMania and Styles was then drafted to Monday Night RAW during the Superstar Shakeup.

