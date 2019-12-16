Chris Jericho says former WWE Champion "stole everything" from him

Jericho, the current AEW Champion, says that The Miz stole everything from him

All Elite Wrestling's World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho recently responded to a fan on Twitter, and took a shot at WWE Superstar The Miz in the process. The fan posted a tweet stating that he thinks The Miz stole Jericho's jacket. The tweet garnered Jericho's attention and he replied to it with a shot at The Miz. Jericho indicated that The A-Lister stole a lot more than his jacket from him. Check out the fan tweet plus Jericho's response to it, below:

He stole everything else, so whatevs... https://t.co/esgbTvrELP — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 16, 2019

Longtime fans might remember that Jericho and The Miz were once a makeshift tag team. Back in 2010, when Jericho was drafted to Monday Night RAW, he and The Miz joined forces and took on The Hart Dynasty for the Unified Tag Team titles at the Over The Limit PPV. Unfortunately, the duo failed to win the titles. The Miz has stated in the past that he was one of the wrestlers who wanted to 'emulate' Jericho.

The Miz lost to Bray Wyatt tonight at WWE TLC. It would be interesting to see what happens when an irate Miz notices this dig from his former tag team partner.