WWE News: RAW announces another Extreme Rules rematch for next week

This could be a very interesting development indeed

What's the story?

This week's episode of RAW saw two men that slugged it out at Extreme Rules compete in the main event match. Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley and will go on to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

This is ALL going down NEXT WEEK on #RAW... 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/22WwX29qAu — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2018

There will be yet another Extreme Rules rematch, with Finn Balor taking on RAW Constable, Baron Corbin. Moreover, Seth Rollins will soon renew hostilities with Drew McIntyre.

In case you didn't know...

The battle between Baron Corbin and Finn Balor has become awfully personal over the past few weeks. This week, Corbin picked out a miniature locker room for Balor based on his comparatively smaller stature.

Seth Rollins goes one on one with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship. Next week, he will take on Ziggler's trusted aide- Drew McIntyre in a singles match. Both men are great workers and this should be a match to watch out for.

The heart of the matter

With neither match really has big stakes, they are interesting matches and should be a treat for fans in attendance next week. With Brock Lesnar's return and Ronda Rousey's comeback from suspension, this is certainly an episode of RAW to watch out for.

Finn Balor scored a victory over Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules and one wonders if their rivalry will finally come to an end following this particular encounter. I also wonder if Corbin scores the victory, are we headed towards a rubber match between the two competitors at SummerSlam? Will Dolph Ziggler interfere in the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, ahead of the big title match at SummerSlam?

What's next?

Next week's episode of RAW should be one for the ages and set us all on the road for SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar's appearance, in particular, should be quite interesting. Join us for in-depth live coverage of the event, as it happens!

Do you think Finn Balor deserves better? Let us know in the comments.

