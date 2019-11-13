WWE News: RAW Audience down for taped episode; Barely averages 2 million viewers

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 03:45 IST

Not the best way to start the third hour

Monday Night RAW's viewership suffered big decreases in the second and third hour that almost brought the show below 2 million viewers.

The November 11th episode of RAW averaged 2.05 million viewers and was down 78,000 from last week's episode, which averaged 2.13 million.

Hour one: 2.358 million

Hour two: 2.063 million

Hour three: 1.753 million

Raw's first hour started off with slightly more viewer's than last week, but continued to lose the audience as the Monday Night Football game began between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers.

The show lost 295,000 viewers heading into the second hour as RAW Superstar Seth Rollins faced off against NXT UK's WALTER, leading to a 8-man tag match with Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits against WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe.

However, the viewership for the third hour reached its lowest point of the year at 1.753 million; which was even lower than the 2018 Christmas Eve Episode.

The segment between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley kicked off the third hour and was considered by many to be one of the worst segments in the past few years.

RAW finished fourth for Monday Night Cable, losing to the NFL game on ESPN which drew nearly 16 million viewers.