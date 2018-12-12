×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Viewership for Raw before TLC declines, new all-time low

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
227   //    12 Dec 2018, 06:27 IST

A title defense to end the Go-Home Show
A title defense to end the Go-Home Show

What's the story?

Monday Night Raw had a much more positive reception this week following the unexpected main event, but not even Seth "Freaking" Rollins was enough to help the show bounce back.

The December 10 edition of Raw received record low viewership for the third week in a row, becoming the new lowest viewed episode of all time.


In case you didn't know...

Rollins started the show insulting Baron Corbin for his actions as the Acting General Manager and lead to their TLC match for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event.

Other key moments from the show were the exchange between Ruby Riott and Natalya, Drew McIntyre defeating Dolph Ziggler and AOP losing the Raw Tag Team Championships to Bobby Roode & Chad Gable.

The heart of the matter

Monday Night Raw averaged 2.19 million viewers and was down 92,000 from last week's average of 2.29 million - breaking the record for the lowest rated and viewed episode of all time.

Hour one: 2.347 million

Hour two: 2.186 million

Hour three: 2.048 million

Advertisement

The show started with with a stronger third hour than last week, but the consistent decline every hour made a big difference.

Raw lost nearly 300,000 fans by the third hour and their viewership average pales in comparison to the numbers the show got for their last TLC match on the program.

CM Punk's WWE Championship defense against Ryback was the last TLC match on Raw. The show took place on January 3, 2013, featured the return of The Rock and garnered a 3.1 rating and 4.42 million viewers.


What's next?

Next week's episode will be expected to get a post-pay-per-view viewership increase, but that will depend largely on how the fans perceive the TLC show this Sunday.

Raw is dangerously close to dropping to below 2 million viewers, but that may be inevitable at this point.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain CM Punk Seth Rollins
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Freelance Journalist and Photographer, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
5 Biggest things WWE could be planning for Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
4 Things that can happen on WWE RAW (26th November, 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Ratings for Taped Episode
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE should not do on Raw this week (December 3,...
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that WWE should Pull Off at TLC 
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Wanted Us To Know On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw before Super Show-Down
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Ratings hit new all-time low
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us