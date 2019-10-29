WWE News: RAW commentator Vic Joseph discusses how Johnny Gargano, Tommy Dreamer and others helped him

Vic Joseph

Vic Joseph was recently featured in an edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast of Sam Roberts. The lead commentator of Monday Night RAW revealed how he trained himself to become a pro-wrestling commentator, with several WWE Superstars coming to his aid when he made the transition from NFL to WWE, and several other topics.

His friendship with Johnny Gargano

In the podcast, Joseph discussed how no one wants to believe that Johnny Gargano is one of his best friends in the business. The former NXT Champion has been there with him since his first appearance in a wrestling show and Joseph talked more about this in his conversation with Sam Roberts. (*H/T WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)

The first day that I ever stepped into a wrestling show Johnny Gargano was there and he has been with me every step of the way; from my first show to him getting signed to WWE, to me coming right after him, to him already being in the Performance Center when I arrived.

Tommy Dreamer and Rhyno's contributions

Vic Joseph's career as a commentator started with his stint in the media team of Cleveland Browns Radio Network. He revealed how his fellow Cleveland native Johnny Gargano had introduced him to Rhyno during his NFL days. It was the former WWE Hardcore Champion who helped getting Joseph familiarised with pro wrestling and he further added,

He told me to get in the car with him, he'll teach me, so on my off days I would fly myself back from wherever I was to meet up with him to get in the car with him, sometimes drive city to city to sleep on the hotel floor even in the car as a pilot. Mind you I am working for the NFL at the time and stuff like that but there's this guy out here just driving around. [Rhyno] saw that I was driven and that I wanted to do it and wanted to help.

Joseph began his tenure as a professional wrestling commentator with Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore promotion. He expressed his gratitude towards the veteran for having faith in him and preparing him for his eventual WWE run.

He was teaching me this is why you need to do it. He was preparing me for the WWE as if he knew someday I would end up here.

The new voice of RAW also commented on the difficulties of being a commentator. He reminded the fans that the job is not as easy as it appears.

People don't understand how important reps are in wrestling. It's not like we just sit down and just call something, it's not that mathematical.

