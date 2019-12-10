RAW goes off air abruptly, WWE releases full clip of show's ending

Styles and Orton face off in the midst of the US title match

The main event of tonight's WWE RAW was Rey Mysterio taking on AJ Styles with the United States title on the line. Mysterio bagged a victory via a roll-up, and the show abruptly went off the air as Mysterio was leaving the ring to kick off his celebration.

As the viewers might have noticed, the end credits for the show came up before the finish of the bout, and the announcers could be heard speaking when the show abruptly went off the air. WWE has now released the full clip of the RAW ending on its official Youtube and Twitter handles. Check out the clip below, which shows Randy Orton heading up the ramp soon after he interfered in the US title match and cost Styles the match.

It seems like we are heading towards a Randy Orton vs AJ Styles feud, if tonight's events are any indication. Fans might remember that Orton and Styles have feuded earlier this year, on the road to WrestleMania 35. The rivalry culminated in a match at The Show of Shows, with The Phenomenal One coming out victorious.