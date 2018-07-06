WWE News: RAW Official says Balor will fit better on 205 Live

The RAW Constable isn't a fan of Balor!

What's the story?

Finn Balor and Baron Corbin have been at each other's throats on RAW. Their feud recently extended to social media too!

That’s as impressive to me as winning an over 40 church basketball league mvp award. It took you 10 years to get to the WWE, me I made a phone call. When i am done with you 205 will be waiting. You will fit in much better. https://t.co/j3RUvlm4mM — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018

What ever you have to tell yourself. I could have done what you did but i didn’t have to. You could never do what I have done.



Here is some advice from the best, toughen up we have seen how easy you bruise and get hurt. #mrglass https://t.co/hVVZjEeemR — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018

During the course of the conversation, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin took a lot of personal shots at one another. Corbin alluded to the fact that Balor would be a better fit on 205 Live owing to his relatively smaller stature.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin is currently playing the part of the RAW Constable, a man personally appointed by Stephanie McMahon. He plays the heel counterpoint to babyface General Manager, Kurt Angle, often making decisions that the WWE Universe does not particularly care for.

Recently, he's been embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor. It is clear that the two men are headed towards a full-fledged program from the events on RAW. The two men took to Twitter to further the feud to the next level.

The heart of the matter

Sometimes in a scripted environment, personal potshots don't come off sounding as genuine and realistic as they do on social media. More and more superstars are using social media as a tool to further their feuds, keeping their fans engaged.

Finn Balor is an anomaly in WWE, traditionally known as the 'Land of the Giants'. Balor only made his entry into the roster after the rise and success of independent wrestling, following in the footsteps of superstars like CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Therefore, the potshot about Balor belonging to 205 Live hit home!

What's next?

Expect more and more superstars to take their feuds to social media in this manner. Twitter allows fans to engage in an organic manner and actually build heat leading into programs on RAW. I'm sure Balor and Corbin are heading towards a big clash too!

Do you think Balor belongs in the Cruiserweight Division? Leave a comment and let us know!