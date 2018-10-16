WWE News: RAW's dominant trio breaks up?

Monday Night Raw ended in a shocking turn

What's the story?

The Shield has been under constant assault from Braun Strowman and the Raw Tag Team Champions. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have attempted to get into the head of Dean Ambrose over the past few months. In case you didn't know...

The heart of the matter

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have attempted to push Dean Ambrose's buttons since he returned before SummerSlam. Attempting to drive a wedge between the Hounds of Justice, Ziggler & McIntyre told Ambrose multiple times that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins didn't appreciate him.

However, Ziggler's attempt to push Dean Ambrose away from his Shield brothers seemed to distract him, at least according to Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men has been getting in the Showoff's face in recent weeks, demanding that he pull his weight on their team.

After months of build and a tough 6-man tag team match tonight, something finally snapped on Monday Night Raw.

In the main event of Monday Night Raw, the Shield faced off against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre once again. Throughout the night, Dean Ambrose questioned his position within the Shield. Though Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns attempted tried to calm down Ambrose, the Lunatic Fringe

During their match, Ambrose seemingly came close to turning on Seth Rollins after Dolph Ziggler continually pushed the Architect into him. However, the Shield would regroup, putting away Ziggler with the Triple Powerbomb.

Afterward, Braun Strowman attacked Dolph Ziggler for getting pinned, again failing to pull his weight. After he powerslammed Ziggler, the Monster Among Men turned around, eating a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

Friendship ended with STROWMAN



As McIntyre left the ring, it looked as if the team-up of the Monster and the Raw Tag Team Championships ended.

What's next?

With the Shield's greatest threat seemingly finished, Roman Reigns looks to defend his Universal Championship at the upcoming Crown Jewel event. The Big Dog will have to survive the destructive forces of both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler qualified for the WWE World Cup tonight, defeating Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose respectively. While Rollins and Ziggler will have their hands full with the tournament, it's possible we could see Ambrose face off against McIntyre in a one on one match at Crown Jewel.