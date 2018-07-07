WWE News: Raw star Tweets that 205 Live would be a better fit for Finn Balor

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 425 // 07 Jul 2018, 00:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is 205 Live a better fit for Finn Balor?

What's the story?

It was announced yesterday that Finn Balor would face off against Baron Corbin at Extreme Rules next weekend, but the former United States Champion sent a clear message to Balor on Twitter earlier today.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor does weigh just 195 pounds and many fans have commented on the fact that he could have been moved over to 205 Live rather than the main roster. Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion and has proved his worth on Monday Night Raw over the past few months, even though he hasn't been able to lift a Championship since 2016.

Baron Corbin was given the job as "Constable" of Raw a few weeks ago and has since put a target on Balor, which has resulted in a number of confrontations between the two stars.

The heart of the matter

Balor tweeted earlier today to state that he was winning tournaments like the Best of the Super Juniors when Corbin was still seen as a footballer, but Corbin responded to tell Balor that it had taken him ten years to get to WWE but all he had to do was make a phone call.

That’s as impressive to me as winning an over 40 church basketball league mvp award. It took you 10 years to get to the WWE, me I made a phone call. When i am done with you 205 will be waiting. You will fit in much better. https://t.co/j3RUvlm4mM — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018

Corbin went on to say that when he was done with Balor at Extreme Rules 205 Live would be waiting for him and it would be a much better fit. Is this a hint at a stipulation to the match next weekend? Does "Constable" Baron Corbin have the power to send Balor over to The Cruiserweight Division if he doesn't want him to be on Raw?

What's next?

Finn Balor takes on Baron Corbin next weekend at Extreme Rules but there is another week of action on the go home episode of Raw this week, which will be the final buildup ahead of their showdown and could see a stipulation announced.

Is 205 Live a better fit for Finn Balor? Have your say in the comments section below...