WWE News: RAW Superstar accidentally busted open

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.55K   //    23 Apr 2019, 06:49 IST

Samoa Joe was left injured following Monday Night RAW match
Samoa Joe was left injured following Monday Night RAW match

What's the story?

The Superstar Shakeup continued on this week's Monday Night RAW as Samoa Joe was revealed as having made the jump from SmackDown Live. However, Joe's first match back on the red brand saw him literally seeing red as he received a nasty looking facial injury

In case you didn't know...

Samoa Joe's first match on RAW was a great one as two Triple Threat matches were announced to decide the two competitors for the main event, the winner becoming the new No.1 Contender for Seth Rollins' Universal Title.

The Miz, Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre would face off in one match, whilst AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe opened the show in the other.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe, Mysterio and Styles put on a fantastic match that eventually saw Styles win with an innovative Power Bomb and Styles Clash combo. However, as the losing Joe made his way up the ramp the camera zoomed in and revealed he had been pretty nastily busted open.

It's unclear exactly that moment in the match Joe's facial injury occurred, but the most likely culprit seems to be during the AJ Styles Powerbomb. If you look closely when Styles Powerbombs Mysterio on top of Joe, Mysterio's arm hits him quite hard in the face.

At the moment Joe's injury seems to be a superficial wound, however there's a chance that he may have a broken nose or a fracture, so we'll inform you if there's any update. The most likely scenario is that Joe will be absolutely fine.

What's next?

Samoa Joe is still the United States Champion but it remains to be seen who his first challenger for the title will be now that he's on the new brand.

What are your thoughts? Leave them in the comments section below!

Catch all the live updates from the 22nd April edition of Monday Night RAW.

Tags:
WWE Raw AJ Styles Samoa Joe WWE Universal Championship WWE United States Championship
