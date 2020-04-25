WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Ricochet recently had an exchange with a fan, who advised him to work on his mic skills and acting. The high-flyer responded to the tweet, and thanked him for the tip. Another fan chimed in soon after, and took a shot at the fan for advising a professional wrestler on how to do his job.

Ricochet responded to this tweet as well, and indicated that he agrees with the criticism. Check out the tweets below:

Okay. Thank you for the tip. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/2Xt597ERmd — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 25, 2020

I mean, he kinda right tho 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) April 25, 2020

Ricochet has been a mainstay on WWE RAW for a while now. He made his main roster debut in February 2019, and teamed up with Finn Balor in a winning effort against Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush.

His biggest accomplishment on RAW so far has been a run with the WWE United States title. Earlier this year, he took on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, after winning a #1 contender's Triple Threat match which also featured Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Ricochet, although an incredible high-flyer, has been criticized by many fans for his mic-work. He regularly interacts with fans via his official Twitter handle, and has mostly managed to stay out of controversies. The above exchange shows that Ricochet is determined to improve himself in all aspects of wrestling, and doesn't shy away from taking constructive criticism.