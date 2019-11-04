WWE News: RAW Superstar asks Brock Lesnar not to hurt him after taking a jibe at his schedule

Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet recently posted a tweet, taking an amusing jibe at Brock Lesnar's light schedule. He posted another tweet later, asking Lesnar not to hurt him.

Lesnar's travel schedule and criticism

Lesnar is regarded by many as one of the biggest Superstars this industry has ever witnessed. Lesnar's initial WWE stint was a very short one, and lasted approximately two years. Lesnar left WWE after WrestleMania 20 and went on to compete in UFC, where he became the promotion's World Champion. Lesnar returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 28, and laid down John Cena with an F5. Ever since then, Lesnar has been a mainstay in WWE. It's not a secret that Lesnar's biggest gripe during his first stint in WWE was that the travel schedule was too hectic for his taste. This time, Lesnar made sure that he wouldn't have to suffer the same problem that was a major reason why he left WWE in the first place. Lesnar's schedule makes sure that he can miss a long string of shows in one go. Additionally, he only appears for major events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam, plus an occasional B-level PPV.

Ricochet takes a jibe at Lesnar, immediately regrets it!

Lesnar's schedule has garnered criticism from fans and wrestlers alike. Recently, WWE on FOX's official Twitter account posted a meme that was inspired by a famous scene from the original Avengers movie, featuring Iron Man and Loki. RAW Superstar Ricochet chimed in and stated that if SmackDown Live has The Fiend, Monday Night RAW has The Beast. Ricochet followed it up by adding the word 'sometimes', in a hilarious jibe at Lesnar's schedule.

Ricochet later posted another amusing tweet, making it clear that he regrets mentioning Lesnar. He then asked Brock not to hurt him. Check out the tweets below:

Immediate regret. Lol



Brock please don’t hurt me!? 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/AhEGTMpGfk — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 3, 2019

