WWE News: Raw Superstar calls Becky Lynch a "spoon-fed NXT darling"

What's the story?

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently posted a video on Twitter, chronicling her past with SummerSlam opponent, Natalya, and referring to her as a snake.

Natalya has now hit back at Lynch, stating that Lynch was a "spoon-fed NXT darling".

In case you didn't know...

A short while ago on Monday Night Raw, Natalya competed in a Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender's Elimination Match for a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's title. The ending to the match saw Natalya stand tall after tapping out Alexa Bliss with the Sharpshooter.

Immediately after, Becky Lynch and Natalya confronted each other and engaged in a war of words. The match was set for SummerSlam, and the two former friends have been going at each other on social media ever since then. The Raw Reunion episode saw Lynch and Natalya get into a brawl on Alexa Bliss' "Moment of Bliss" talk show.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Becky Lynch posted a video on her official Twitter handle. The clip featured several moments from her WWE journey so far, with the focus being on how Natalya was once her friend and ended up turning on her on the way. As the video proceeds further, we see Lynch's rise to the top of the women's division and her history-making win in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Becky, I gave you a lesson. How things work in WWE. You were a spoon fed NXT darling. You should thank me for smartening you up. In fact, there probably isn’t “The Man” without this beating. So, you are welcome. Get ready to pay me back with the Raw Women’s title. #SummerSlam https://t.co/Mhq3w7bpWF — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 26, 2019

The clip ends with Lynch and Natalya's brawl on the Raw Reunion episode. Natalya posted a response to the clip, stating that all she did was teach Lynch a lesson on how things work in WWE. Natalya further said that Becky was once a spoon-fed NXT darling, and she probably wouldn't have turned into "The Man" if it hadn't been for the beating at the hands of Natalya.

What's next?

Natalya and Becky Lynch will be squaring off at SummerSlam, emanating from Toronto, Canada.

