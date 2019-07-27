×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho spotted with WWE Superstar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
344   //    27 Jul 2019, 10:49 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Sheamus. Jericho posted a picture with Sheamus on his official Instagram account and heaped praise upon him, calling him a stellar performer.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. According to Jericho, this was "the best deal of his life" and something he just couldn't refuse. Over the next several months, Jericho promoted AEW's first show, Double or Nothing. The show featured him taking on longtime nemesis Kenny Omega in the main event of the night.

Additionally, Jericho is still friends with a bunch of WWE Superstars and was recently seen hanging out with SmackDown Live Superstar Xavier Woods on a plane.

On the other hand, Sheamus recently changed his look and was seen sporting a new hairstyle. Sheamus was wearing a referee T-shirt, hinting that he might have been filming a shot or two for WWE's Main Event movie, which is being produced in association with Netflix.

Also read: WWE planning to launch a new brand

The heart of the matter

Jericho recently ran into WWE Superstar Sheamus at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport and proceeded to click a picture with him. Soon after, Jericho posted the picture on his official Instagram handle and showered praise on Sheamus in the caption. Jericho referred to Sheamus as "a stellar performer and an even better lad".

$3 $3 $3
Advertisement

What's next?

Chris Jericho had won his #1 contender's match against Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, and will now face Adam Page for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at AEW All Out, emanating from the Sears Centre Arena, Illinois on August 31st.

Are you enjoying Jericho's run in AEW so far? Will he become AEW's first World Champion at All Out? Sound off in the comments section!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Sheamus Chris Jericho
Advertisement
AEW News: Chris Jericho accuses Superstar of stealing his gimmick
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals AEW is in war with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho blasts fan, explains why WWE Superstar is wrong
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho explains why WWE Superstars should thank him
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho makes bold statement on the Attitude Era
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals which WWE Superstars got private dressing rooms
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho heaps praise on Goldberg and The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Chris Jericho on the Jericho Cruise,  AEW, The List, why he didn't go back to WWE and Undertaker
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho believes more wrestlers will leave WWE for AEW if things don't change
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us