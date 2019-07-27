AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho spotted with WWE Superstar

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Sheamus. Jericho posted a picture with Sheamus on his official Instagram account and heaped praise upon him, calling him a stellar performer.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. According to Jericho, this was "the best deal of his life" and something he just couldn't refuse. Over the next several months, Jericho promoted AEW's first show, Double or Nothing. The show featured him taking on longtime nemesis Kenny Omega in the main event of the night.

Additionally, Jericho is still friends with a bunch of WWE Superstars and was recently seen hanging out with SmackDown Live Superstar Xavier Woods on a plane.

On the other hand, Sheamus recently changed his look and was seen sporting a new hairstyle. Sheamus was wearing a referee T-shirt, hinting that he might have been filming a shot or two for WWE's Main Event movie, which is being produced in association with Netflix.

New direction... Business in front. Party in back. pic.twitter.com/ACjWCWg3Ag — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 23, 2019

Also read: WWE planning to launch a new brand

The heart of the matter

Jericho recently ran into WWE Superstar Sheamus at the Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport and proceeded to click a picture with him. Soon after, Jericho posted the picture on his official Instagram handle and showered praise on Sheamus in the caption. Jericho referred to Sheamus as "a stellar performer and an even better lad".

What's next?

Chris Jericho had won his #1 contender's match against Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing, and will now face Adam Page for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at AEW All Out, emanating from the Sears Centre Arena, Illinois on August 31st.

Are you enjoying Jericho's run in AEW so far? Will he become AEW's first World Champion at All Out? Sound off in the comments section!