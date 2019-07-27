WWE Rumors: WWE reportedly planning to launch new NXT brand

The McMahon family

What's the story?

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been internal talks regarding the possible launch of a new NXT brand in Canada.

Additionally, rumor has it that former WWE Superstar Santino Marella could be involved with the brand as a coach.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past decade, NXT has become an incredibly important aspect of WWE's weekly programming. NXT is a training ground for future Superstars, who hone their craft down in developmental for years, before being considered to be called up to the main roster.

Formed in 2010, NXT was soon made a part of a major storyline that ran over the summer, with the first batch of NXT recruits trying to take over the entire WWE, with Wade Barrett at the helm. Over the years, NXT has given a string of main-eventers and future Hall of Famers to WWE, notably The Shield, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

NXT's popularity among the WWE Universe led to the creation of NXT UK, which is WWE's attempt to expand the brand to the United Kingdom.

The heart of the matter

It seems like WWE is pondering on the idea of creating another NXT brand. Talks are reportedly going on in regards to setting up an NXT Canada brand. WWE is all set to hold a try-out at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, from August 7-9.

The tryouts are going to take place in Santino Marella's home city. Marella runs an indie promotion there, named Battle Arts Academy and Battle Arts Pro Wrestling. Marella's name has come up during the talks, and he could be considered for the role of a coach if the plan comes to fruition.

What's next?

NXT's expansion in Canada would be another big step towards WWE's goal of becoming a globally-recognized pro-wrestling giant. Stay tuned for more updates on this story.

