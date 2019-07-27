×
WWE Rumors: Backstage update on Daniel Bryan's "career-altering" announcement 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
27 Jul 2019, 07:45 IST

Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Byan had teased a "career-altering" announcement on SmackDown Live, but he has yet to reveal the same as of now.

According to Post Wrestling, Bryan didn't appear on this week's edition of SmackDown Live as he was on vacation, and that WWE has a storyline set for him.

In case you didn't know...

At Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan and Rowan lost the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships to The New Day in a triple threat match that also featured Heavy Machinery. Soon after, an irate and dejected Bryan was interviewed backstage, where he stated that he failed in elevating the tag team titles. He added that he knows what he needs to do going forward.

A "career-altering" announcement was teased on the following episode of SmackDown Live, but nothing came of it, as Bryan dropped the mic and left with Rowan.

Also read: 5 reasons WWE wants The Rock for SmackDown Live's FOX debut

The heart of the matter

It seems like the WWE Universe will have to wait for a while before Bryan makes his big announcement. Fans must have noted that Bryan did not appear on this week's SmackDown Live. As per a report by John Pollock, Bryan's absence was due to him being on vacation. He also added that WWE has a storyline set in place for Bryan, but he was never scheduled for this week's edition of the blue show, contrary to what the WWE website had announced.

A miscommunication could've resulted in WWE announcing Bryan's big reveal. This stems from the fact that the original SmackDown Live preview for this week's show didn't mention Bryan, but a teaser was added later in an updated preview.

What's next?

The WWE Universe has been waiting with bated breath for Bryan's big announcement for a while now. Hopefully, WWE won't stall much and we'll get to see the angle kick off soon.

What could be Bryan's "career-altering" announcement?

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan
