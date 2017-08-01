WWE News: Raw Superstar gets new entrance theme

Big Cass can add 'consistent entrance music' to the list of things you can't teach.

01 Aug 2017

Big Cass has got another new theme

What's the story?

Big Cass is slowly settling into his new role as a singles heel wrestler, but it seems as though WWE still isn't settled on an entrance song for him. Cass arrived on RAW last night to yet another song, before taking on and defeating Big Show (via disqualification).

In case you didn't know...

In what may well be looked back on as one of WWE's strangest creative decisions in years, Enzo & Big Cass went their separate ways in June 2017. After Enzo had repeatedly been attacked backstage, RAW commentator Corey Graves revealed that it was Big Cass that was responsible.

Cass admitted his guilt before booting Amore, turning heel and splitting up the team. He followed this up by easily defeating Enzo at Great Balls of Fire and on the subsequent episode of RAW, drawing the ire of Big Show in the process.

The heart of the matter

Cass took on Big Show on the most recent episode of RAW, but he entered the arena to a brand new song. There is nothing particularly remarkable about the song, but it is a slight step up from the dirge of his initial theme.

The song retains the opening thuds of his earlier themes, before embarking on a more country rock inspired riff. It is nothing to write home about, but it could yet be a grower.

It remains to be seen whether or not Big Cass sticks to this theme, but the sooner the Babe Ruth of Beatdowns sticks to a theme, the better.

What's next?

Big Cass was successful against Big Show last night, but it was a cheap win via disqualification. Not only that, but Cass was hit by a KO punch, ending the show staring at the lights. Cass vs. Show has been heavily rumoured for SummerSlam 2017.

Author's take

Cass' new theme is as generic as WWE entrance music gets, but then Big Cass is as generic as WWE big heels come too. The 7-footer is yet to set the world alight since turning on Enzo Amore, although it is far too early to abandon him. A potential match with Big Show at SummerSlam doesn't sound great, and if it happens it is imperative that Cass wins and wins decisively.

Will this theme song play following his many victories to come? One hopes not.

