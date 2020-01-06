WWE News: RAW Superstar made special request for Undertaker match

Not many Superstars get the opportunity to face The Undertaker

Speaking on the premiere episode of Break It Down on the WWE Network, Drew McIntyre said he specifically requested a face-off with The Undertaker when the two men were on opposite teams at Extreme Rules 2019.

The match, which kicked off the main pay-per-view, saw The Undertaker team with Roman Reigns to defeat McIntyre and Shane McMahon, and it was later positioned at No.25 in WWE’s list of the top 25 matches of the year.

McIntyre, whose only previous televised match against ‘Taker ended in defeat on an episode of SmackDown in 2010, recalled that he had a different approach heading into his next encounter with the WWE icon.

“I remember a particular moment in the match I pushed for. All I cared about now wasn’t the moves. When I was younger I’d want to do, ‘Can I hit you with this move? Can I hit you with this move?’ All I cared about was walking up to him and going face to face.

“When we walked up face to face and I heard the crowd start rumbling, I went, ‘Okay, this is cool.’ That’s what it’s all about in WWE and it should be about all across the world. The storytelling and those visuals and making people want something.”

Drew McIntyre’s current WWE status

While mystery surrounds the future of The Undertaker and his next opponent, Drew McIntyre has featured prominently on RAW in recent weeks.

The Scot has picked up singles victories over Akira Tozawa, Matt Hardy and Zack Ryder, while he convincingly defeated Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a 2-on-1 handicap match on the latest episode of RAW.