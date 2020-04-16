WWE News - RAW Superstar says "odds are good" of released wrestlers being rehired in the future

The 2-time Champion feels most Superstars will be rehired when the coronavirus crisis dies down.

The list of released Superstars consists of some big names, that fans had grown to love over the past few years.

WWE RAW

WWE recently made waves across social media by releasing a long string of Superstars, including the likes of Rusev, Zack Ryder, and Drake Maverick. Former 3MB member Heath Slater was also among the ones who were let go. Slater posted a heartfelt message soon after his release, garnering a response from Natalya.

A fan chimed in on the conversation and asked Natalya about the chances of most Superstars being brought back once the coronavirus crisis dies down. Natalya responded to the fan and said that the "odds are good". Check out the entire exchange below:

Love you ❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020

Odds are good... — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 16, 2020

The releases came as a shock to the WWE Universe. The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the world, with companies letting employees go in large numbers. WWE released several Superstars who weren't being used much lately, plus some big names, leaving the fans devastated.

Popular mid-card Superstar Zack Ryder was among the ones who got released. He had been a part of WWE for the past 14 years or so. Heath Slater managed to keep his job for years on end, after the demise of 3MB, but it all changed tonight. Slater was with WWE for more than a decade, initially coming up to the main roster as a part of The Nexus.

Rusev was another big name who was released from the company. He had been feuding with Bobby Lashley for the past few months after Lana got together with the latter and divorced Rusev in the storyline. Lana later posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, reacting to her real-life husband's release. Lana is still married to Lashley as a part of the angle, but Lashley was recently seen getting tired of her antics, and a split might be on the horizon.

If what Natalya posted is true, here's hoping that WWE brings back most of the released athletes when the crisis dies down.