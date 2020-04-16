WWE News - Lana reacts to Rusev's release

The WWE Superstar was let go mere hours ago, amidst a string of releases.

Lana took to Twitter and posted an emotional message for her real-life husband.

Lana and Rusev

WWE has released a long string of Superstars over the past several hours. There were many releases that came as a shock to the WWE Universe, and Rusev's was one of those. The Bulgarian Brute took to Twitter recently and bid goodbye to the WWE Universe.

Now, Rusev's wife Lana has posted a tweet, reacting to her husband's WWE release. Lana posted an incredibly heartfelt message for Rusev, stating that she loves him forever. Check out Lana's tweet below:

Love you. Forever. ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

Lana and Rusev both came up to the main roster way back in 2014, with Rusev's first outing coming at the 2014 Royal Rumble PPV. He went on to become a dominant heel and was feuding with WWE legend John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 31, with the latter defeating Rusev at The Show of Shows in a US title match.

Back in October, Lana got together with Bobby Lashley and the two began feuding with Rusev, who was distraught at his wife leaving him. The feud saw Lashley going over and marrying Lana in the process. Recently, tensions had begun mounting between Lana and Lashley, and Rusev had reacted to the same. Many had speculated that this would be a way to have Lana go back to Rusev, but his release has crushed the hopes of those fans.

Sportskeeda wishes nothing but the best to Rusev going forward.