On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took on Angel Garza in a non-title match in the main event. After defeating United States Champion Andrade on last week's episode, The Scottish Psychopath went up against another of Zelina Vega's clients.

Both Superstars battled back-and-forth and in the end, McIntyre hit Garza with the Claymore Kick and eventually got the pinfall victory. However, during the match, Garza sustained a nasty injury to his forehead as it got busted open.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion then shared a picture of his injury on his official Instagram profile. The third-generation Mexican Superstar accompanied the picture with a caption that says 'Mexicans never quit!' Garza also added that he's ready for 'the next one' which indicates that the injury might not be serious and Garza could be match-fit by next week.

Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza

Much like the previous week, Zelina Vega along with his clients Angel Garza and Austin Theory confronted Drew McIntyre during the opening segment of tonight's RAW. The WWE Champion was distracted by Vega's promo and was attacked by Andrade from behind. However, it did not take long for McIntyre to drop them all with the Claymore Kick.

During the match, Garza tried to best McIntyre with his aerial offenses but it was not enough to stop him. Theory and Andrade also involved themselves in the match to cause distraction but McIntyre cleared them out and then finished the match by defeating Garza with a thunderous Claymore Kick.