WWE News: RAW Superstar takes a stinging jibe at Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is one of RAW's top Superstars today

WWE RAW Superstar "The Scottish Psychopath" Drew McIntyre has taken a rather stinging jibe at arch rival "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman.

Ahead of their highly-awaited singles matchup at the O2 Arena in London, England on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre opined that although Strowman may cause a considerable amount of destruction in his path, The Monster Among Men never really finishes the job.

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are regarded by many as two of the top WWE Superstars today, and are prominently featured in WWE's storylines and overall programming.

However, perhaps one of the biggest criticisms from certain sections of the pro wrestling community toward Strowman has been that he has time and again failed to win a world title in WWE, in spite of being accorded multiple title shots in the past.

Addressing their upcoming clash on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre delivered a scathing assessment, stating --

"We come to the UK twice a year, and a big show at the London O2 deserves a big match. And there's no bigger match than Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre...It's simple. We're going to destroy each other. Everybody is going to love it. It's going to be a battle and a war."

"But here's the difference between Drew and Braun. When it comes to getting the job done, Braun can't hack it. He can't quite cross the finish line. He causes destruction along the way, but he can't finish it."

Furthermore, McIntyre insinuated that he is yet to receive a shot at winning a world title in the WWE, however, he plans on winning the Men's Money in the Bank match and then cashing in his contract to become champion.

Moreover, McIntyre went on to mock Strowman; adding that the latter would get upset and try to collide with McIntyre head-on. The Scottish Psychopath continued and said that while Strowman is only physically great, he is great in both the physical and mental realms, and will Claymore Kick The Monster's head off.

The next episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on May 13th, and will feature a match between Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

