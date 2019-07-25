WWE News: Raw Superstar takes shot at Charlotte Flair, calls her a complainer

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 574 // 25 Jul 2019, 10:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

WWE's official Instagram account recently posted a photo of Charlotte Flair, asking who should face her at SummerSlam.

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke responded to the post, wishing that she had it as easy as Flair.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair lost a match to Ember Moon, after interference from Bayley. The match didn't last long, as Bayley made her way to the ring, giving Moon an opportunity to roll Charlotte up for the sneaky pin.

Following the bout, Flair cut a backstage promo, stating that she will be at SummerSlam and will face a better opponent than Ember Moon. Around this time, reports began coming out regarding WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus coming back at SummerSlam for a match. The report, in addition to Charlotte's claims of being the queen of all eras, led to the fans believing that Stratus will be Charlotte's opponent at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Also read: 5 reasons Trish Stratus is reportedly coming back at SummerSlam

The heart of the matter

WWE has now started hyping up Charlotte's mystery opponent for SummerSlam. The promotion's latest Instagram post talks about who will step up to take on Flair at the upcoming PPV.

The post caught WWE Superstar Dana Brooke's eye, and she proceeded to respond to it with a small rant. She said that she wants to face Charlotte at SummerSlam, adding that she has been deserving of the spot for a long time now, and that it's long overdue at this point. Brooke then took a jibe at Charlotte Flair, wishing that she had it as easy as Flair has.

Brooke's comment

What's next?

WWE has yet to announce Charlotte's mystery opponent. With SummerSlam almost on the horizon, expect the announcement to be made as early as next week.

Do you want to see Dana Brooke take on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam?