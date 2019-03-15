×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: RAW Superstar wants WrestleMania match vs The Undertaker

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
961   //    15 Mar 2019, 23:47 IST

Image result for undertaker greatest royal rumble

What’s the story?

Whether The Undertaker will have a match WrestleMania or not is still a mystery. And so, the speculations about his possible match at the grandest stage of them all will continue until WWE official announce something in this regard.

Now, Elias has commented on the possibility of facing the Phenom and said that he would love to do it. Apart from the Undertaker, Elias also named John Cena as the other one superstar he would love to face.

In case you didn’t know…

The Undertaker's status as a WWE superstar is unknown. He has been making a couple of appearances outside the world of pro-wrestling and has broken his character several times. Moreover, there are speculations that Vince McMahon is unhappy with the Phenom and that is why he does not have a match WrestleMania.

Another report suggests that The Undertaker has retired and will not be making an in-ring return. If that is the case, his tag-team match with Kane against DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, at Crown Jewel will be his last match in WWE.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WrestleZone, Elias said,

“It’s really about big stars and big moments. I’ve had a lot of great moments; Wrestlemania, where all eyes around the world are on you there. At Wrestlemania, I’d love to wrestle John Cena; I’ve got a lot of issues with that guy. I’ve got issues with The Undertaker, I’d love to take The Undertaker out. I think ‘The Living Truth vs The Dead Man’ is a great story right there. Those are two guys I have in my sights right now, and one way or another I’d like to get a hold of them right now.”

What’s next?

Both John Cena and The Undertaker do not have a match WrestleMania right now and it won't be a surprise if they face Elias after his recent comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Undertaker Elias Samson
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
3 ideal opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on The Undertaker's planned match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 20 Greatest moments in the history of the PPV (15-11)
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 5 bookings Vince McMahon changed at the last minute
RELATED STORY
Why The Undertaker Deserves A Farewell Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: WWE Should Book The Rock vs The Undertaker For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest WWE Entrances at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Retire The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who could have their farewell match at WrestleMania 36
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us