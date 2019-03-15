WWE News: RAW Superstar wants WrestleMania match vs The Undertaker

What’s the story?

Whether The Undertaker will have a match WrestleMania or not is still a mystery. And so, the speculations about his possible match at the grandest stage of them all will continue until WWE official announce something in this regard.

Now, Elias has commented on the possibility of facing the Phenom and said that he would love to do it. Apart from the Undertaker, Elias also named John Cena as the other one superstar he would love to face.

In case you didn’t know…

The Undertaker's status as a WWE superstar is unknown. He has been making a couple of appearances outside the world of pro-wrestling and has broken his character several times. Moreover, there are speculations that Vince McMahon is unhappy with the Phenom and that is why he does not have a match WrestleMania.

Another report suggests that The Undertaker has retired and will not be making an in-ring return. If that is the case, his tag-team match with Kane against DX, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, at Crown Jewel will be his last match in WWE.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with WrestleZone, Elias said,

“It’s really about big stars and big moments. I’ve had a lot of great moments; Wrestlemania, where all eyes around the world are on you there. At Wrestlemania, I’d love to wrestle John Cena; I’ve got a lot of issues with that guy. I’ve got issues with The Undertaker, I’d love to take The Undertaker out. I think ‘The Living Truth vs The Dead Man’ is a great story right there. Those are two guys I have in my sights right now, and one way or another I’d like to get a hold of them right now.”

What’s next?

Both John Cena and The Undertaker do not have a match WrestleMania right now and it won't be a surprise if they face Elias after his recent comments.

